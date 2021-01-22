To the editor — Reconstituting the Board of Health, as proposed by the county commissioners, would further politicize COVID-19 and science. It is not in the best interests of Yakima for the Board of Health to be totally controlled by the county commissioners.
A balanced board of elected officials and community members encourages broad community input, ensures a balance of power, and offers some protection to public health from uncertain local politics and agendas. Public health recommendations to the people must be based on current public health science and recommendations, not on political agendas. Think water sanitation, shallow wells, onsite sewage systems and restaurant inspections. Think HIV-AIDS prevention, testing and treatment, think COVID-19, meningococcus, measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis A, B, C; all vulnerable to various political interpretations and influences.
The Yakima Health District is part of a governmental network established at local, state and national levels to preserve and protect the public's health through research, education, recommendations and regulations. It is in our best interest to maintain the current membership requirements for the board. County commissioners should not have total control of local public health.
LINDA ATWOOD
Yakima