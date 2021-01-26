To the editor — My husband, Rick, and I have been residents of Yakima County for the last four decades. We are taken aback by the recent action of the county commissioners on the issue of the Yakima County Board of Health.
More specifically, the overt display of a power move to mandate that only a country commissioner could be the chair; and that position would have two votes on a seven-person board on which all three commissioners sit. We are in agreement with Dr. Sean Cleary; such moves are highly questionable.
In addition, term limits have real disadvantages. If you do not have staggered terms, the board could find itself composed of inexperienced people all on at the same time. It needs to be recognized that institutional history, brought to a board by longer term board members with a knowledge of its history, is a superior way of making informed decisions. Ideally the composition of the board should include individuals who represent health, business and politics.
LINDA LINNEWEH
Yakima