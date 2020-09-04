To the editor — The Black Lives Matter movement is about educating the general public that to this day Black people's lives matter little to the overall populace.
The movement never said that other people matter less. Of course, all lives matter, but they should all matter equally. African Americans have been here 400 years, 250 as slaves. Then for over 100 years treated as second-class citizens. They now wish to be treated with the same respect shown to other citizens and be given the same opportunities as other people who call America home.
The other day, L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, “It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back." He had tears in his eyes as he said it.
RALPH CALL
Yakima