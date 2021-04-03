To the editor — I'm trying to understand the reason for coming to America.
"Give us your tired ... longing to be free." We blame the Asians for the virus, so we beat them up. I mean, the virus did come from China, right? Now we find a virus from Africa coming to our country. So we beat them up. Hey, the virus came from Africa, didn't it?
Now we find the U.S. has a virus from Europe. So I guess we beat all Europeans up. Right?
Oh no! My ancestors came from England, Ireland and Germany. But I didn't do anything bad. I was born in America on the Fourth of July, as were so many others.
LILLY SMITH
Yakima