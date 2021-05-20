To the editor —
Thank you to all of our legislators for persevering through COVID-19 safety precautions during the 2021 legislative session. I want to recognize Sen. Judy Warnick from the 13th District for leadership and support for key issues important to Kittitas County.
Audubon has worked with Sen. Warnick for a number of years advancing ‘bird-friendly” policies. Sen. Warnick consistently demonstrates she knows that what is good for birds is also good for the residents of the 13th District and the entire state.
Sen. Warnick sponsored funding for the Least Conflict Solar Siting study. This study will identify locations for future industrial solar farms, avoiding good agricultural land and prime shrub-steppe habitat. Although the study was approved in 2020, funding was vetoed during the COVID-19 emergency. Sen. Warnick knows this is a win-win solution and revived funding in 2021.
2020 was a devastating year of wildfire, destroying thousands of acres of range lands and shrub-steppe which many wildlife and bird species are dependent upon. Sen. Warnick provided strong support for fire recovery funding in the WDFW budget so critical habitat areas will be rehabilitated.
The birds and Kittitas Audubon thank Sen. Judy Warnick for her efforts!
JUDY HALLISEY
Cle Elum