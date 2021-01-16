To the editor — Darn you, COVID-19. Your deadly ways have struck again. You have left behind a hole in my life and our community. Bill Wheeler recently became one of your statistics.
A transplant from Philadelphia, through California, Bill, during his 40-plus years of calling Yakima his home, had an impact across our community. A leader within Rotary, a strong supporter of the performing arts, a major fundraiser for community needs, a highly successful and respected CEO of important Valley employer Dowty Aerospace, and a force within the Yakima health care world, Bill stood out as a private citizen and community leader.
His affiliation with Yakima Valley Memorial is legendary — 24 years on the hospital board and 21 years on The Memorial Foundation board. An active voice, a quality decision-maker, and a compassionate human being, Bill was on the front line during all of the significant events experienced by both organizations during their transformative years.
He can easily be defined as an important ingredient in the improvement of the quality of life for our region. He slipped away with the highest degree of distinctions — he was both successful and significant.
RICK LINNEWEH
Retired CEO, Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima