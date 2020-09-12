To the editor — Around 2014, the city added a ready-to-serve charge to the utility bills. This adds up to around $60 to my bill every two months. I would like to know who had the audacity to add this to the utility bills.
A couple of months ago, I asked that very question to someone in the Yakima Utilities Department, and she informed me that the have always charged this. I said "Bull"; I've lived in Yakima all my life, and this charge was not on the bills until around 2014.
It seems to me that the city made an ordinance that says I have to use this service since I live within city limits. I shouldn't have to pay for this service. I think they are trying to make up for any shortfalls that the city is missing from all of the empty buildings around town. I say bill the owners of those buildings for the service and not me.
DONNIE L. ELLIOTT
Yakima