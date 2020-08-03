To the editor — With the current restrictions on activities, more people are turning to bicycles for fitness and recreation. People are dusting off old bikes or investing in new ones. The issue is drivers that don't respect their right to use the same roads as cars.
A review of the state Drivers Guide shows the rights and responsibilities of both cyclists and vehicles. Cars must allow a minimum of 3 feet of clearance when they pass a cyclist.
The old slogan Share the Road doesn't mean Share the Lane. Cyclists have a right to be on the roads, and bad behavior by drivers could result in a visit with Officer Friendly. We can safely use the same roads if everyone obeys the laws, both cyclists and vehicles.
GARRY LAUGHLIN
Selah