To the editor — In response to a recent letter to the editor from a Tieton voter, he is upset that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden and Jay Inslee. Last time I checked, those three as well as Yakima are officially part of the state.
He stated that he doesn't even know why he votes on this side of the mountains. If our Tieton voter does not want to participate in our elections, he can at least be confident that our blue state will not promote gerrymandering and voter suppression, and every county's vote total will be tabulated and reported.
BILL SISSOM
Yakima