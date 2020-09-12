To the editor — Hands up, don't write anymore! The president has been independently verified by The Associated Press that he said these disparaging words. So they have verified anonymous sources while ignoring eyewitness accounts and written documents at the time. Now bias does enter in that I would believe individuals in the current administration over, say, former Attorney General Holder. So I will accept my bias and I will charge that the other side wants just as much to prove this lie true.
However, there is Joe Biden, Democrat candidate for president, and his comments. Biden, like any politician, wants to feign the moral outrage and skewer his opponent. But what he says after that, "if true," tells me this is fake news. Biden saying "if true" after each comment is code for "it’s a lie and I hope we get away with it!"
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima