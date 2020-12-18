To the editor — I woke up this morning and the sun was intact. I was pleasantly surprised. I thought perhaps the sun might explode or implode during the darkest hours of the night, leaving me nowhere to run on such short notice. But I awoke, and the sun was still there.
My mind is comforted once again, that I shall live another day and Joe Biden will be president of the United States of America. I prayed for something close to normal, and Joe Biden was God's answer. I'll take it. I'm not picky.
JAMES NANCE
Yakima