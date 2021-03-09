To the editor — Monday’s edition carried the story that President Biden signed an executive order that federal agencies take steps to standardize voting access nationwide, which the Associated Press terms “modest provisions.” This is taking place as the House Democrats take up a subject that in the same article is termed “a sweeping voting and elections bill.”
Modest? The president is authoring the 56th executive order of his first 46 days in office. This is not a democracy! Further, both actions can be done only by dismissing the basic intent of our Constitution that (1) a vote of the people is the highest authority in the land; that (2) an elected body is next; and that (3) the action of a single person – no matter his office – is subordinate to any elected body with the same authority and that both are subordinate to the people.
Further, election processes and rules are the responsibility of a state’s elected legislature, whose right and responsibility is also established in our Constitution.
Our founders and others risked their lives – and too many have paid that price – to establish a democracy. Calculated dismantling of our rights as citizens must be stopped – and reversed – and a democracy revived.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima