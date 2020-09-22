To the editor — Joe Biden must think that President Trump has godlike powers, implying that after less than four years he has been able to alter the climate, causing the current fires, many caused by arsonists in ill-managed forestry (minimally by unstoppable natural climate change). His further delusions included Trump causing future flooding and burning cities/suburbs (currently resulting from Democrat governance). Trump is egotistic, like narcissist Obama, and imperfect. God does pick imperfect humans to lead people away from their own self-destruction, as in the case of Moses.
After $35 million in taxpayer money, Trump-hating lawyers couldn't prove Trump colluded with Russia in 2016. There are still those who say that the whole affair wasn’t a hoax (including disgraced ex-FBI Peter Strzok), symptomatic of Trump derangement syndrome. Unfortunately, Biden approving the release of Iranian funds to the mullahs to get a deeply flawed, one-sided nuclear deal (study Islamic philosophy), which Iran used to foment violence and kill Americans in the Middle East, was not a hoax.
Anyone who thinks Biden will actually be in control as a puppet president is as delusional as he is. Voting for pro-China Biden because you hate Trump is like eating a cow pie because you hate broccoli.
MICHAEL CAMPBELL
Selah