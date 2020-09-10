To the editor — There has been a spate of anti-Trump letters lately. They've mostly stopped calling him dumb. After all, the Democrats can't beat him, even though they've tried everything.
If Biden is outpolling Trump, that means there are a lot of ignorant and credulous people out there who trust the left-wing corporate media. Biden exhibits clear signs of cognitive impairment, but those people either don't know or don't care.
Biden voters say there has to be a change. Elect him and you'll get change all right: Taxes hiked by $4 trillion, appeasement of violence like in Seattle and Portland, open borders and there goes our energy independence. Biden-Harris acolytes want to defund the police, empty the prisons, end cash bail laws and then confiscate the guns you bought to protect yourself.
Democrats can't honestly criticize Trump's policies because they get slapped down by facts. So they lament his style. As Victor Davis Hanson wrote Aug. 17, rather than establishment politicians selling us out, "I would prefer a supposed braggart cracking down on China, or a purported narcissist closing the border, or an alleged demagogue promising change in the Rust Belt.”
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima