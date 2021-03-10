To the editor — Thank you, President and Mrs. Biden, for honoring and remembering the 500,000 who have died from the COVID-19 virus. The lit candles flanking the White House and the American flag at half-staff was very moving. These indeed are to be remembered.
There is another group we should remember by lighting candles and lowering the flag. This forgotten group numbers more than 50 million: babies who die from abortion.
Mr. President, you spoke of lives lived. I ask you, what about these who never got a chance to live, to be known, to love and be loved?
BONNIE HUGHES
Sunnyside