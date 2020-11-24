To the editor — Trump proves his guilt of criminally negligent homicide the longer he refuses to cooperate with the incoming Biden presidency. His guilt spans from early February when he insisted the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax, through the months when he ridiculed mask wearing and refused to head a national task force to fight it. Unless Biden's task force can unite with the current regime to plan vaccination administration, thousands will die.
Trump is running a massive election disinformation lie with demented Rudy, wasting court time. Mitch McConnell is guilty of legislative evil by not compromising with Pelosi in the House to enact COVID relief to suffering citizens and small businesses.
In Richard Stearns' book "The Hole in Our Gospel," he quotes from Isaiah 58, where God urges his people to set the oppressed free, feed the hungry, provide the wanderer (immigrant) with shelter and clothe the naked. Then in Matthew 25 he promises those who fed the hungry and thirsty, welcomed strangers (immigrants), clothed the naked, treated the sick (AIDS, COVID-19) and visited prisoners, doing "for the least of these my brothers, that you were doing it for me" (Jesus). Wonderful values; they represent President-elect Biden's values.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima