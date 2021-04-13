Biden inherited many crises due to lack of leadership from Trump White House
To the editor — Bob Whitney’s April 8 letter about President Joe Biden sending administration spouses to cover his mistakes needs a fact check. Biden and his staff travel extensively, communicating with Americans around the entire country. Press conferences are held regularly.
You may disagree with Biden administration policies, but let’s look at facts. There have been major problems with our immigration system for years. Prior to and during the Obama administration, however, there was a legal, orderly system established in Latin America for people seeking asylum to begin that process in their own countries. Donald Trump dismantled this system yet made no attempt to establish an alternative plan. Data shows Trump’s expensive wall has not significantly reduced illegal immigration.
Biden inherited numerous crises due to a serious lack of leadership in the previous White House. The Biden administration has shown compassion in assisting children who would likely die in the desert if they did not receive humanitarian aid.
In retrospect, the worst decision many voters made in 2016 was trusting an unqualified, corrupt authoritarian who consistently lied about a fair and legal election, violated his oath of office to defend our Constitution, and incited a violent insurrection. What subsequent president could possibly do worse?
ANNE ANNA
Yakima