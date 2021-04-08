To the editor — In response to the April 6 letter by Jackie Mackie ("America has been saved from Donald Trump"), I am not laughing, and I would agree with Linda Frost's comments that it would be a miracle for this country to survive Biden, or rather it is impossible ("If country survives Biden trauma, it will be a miracle," March 30).
I blame both the Republicans and Democrats for the decades of wild spending. However, Biden has taken it to a new level of irresponsibility. He and his fellow Democrats are spending like drunken sailors. $28 trillion in debt! $84,000 for every person, adult, infant, retired or working.
Sooner or later our creditors, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, etc. will cash in their chips. All we have is this country for collateral. They will own us.
Yes, for a bit, this country will exist, but only as a shell of a nation. I am afraid it is already too late. At least we won't have to worry about climate change.
WAYNE HORST
Grandview