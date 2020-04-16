To the editor — People are getting so stressed out about COVID-19. (I think we do need to wash our hands and be careful.) It's so sad to me that the news is all so negative. What about telling of the good things people do? It's almost like they want to keep people in a state of fear.
I don't hear much about God. Our American flag pledge says "One nation under God." I wonder if God could be telling us something. The Bible does say that if we would humble ourselves and pray and seek his face and turn from our wicked ways, he will forgive our sins and heal our land. What do you think? Let's not be so fearful, but obedient. II Timothy 1:7 says, "For God hath not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."
NANCY HEID
Yakima