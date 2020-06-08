To the editor — You would think that the whole COVID thing would make people more lighthearted and have respect for one another regardless if they were a mask, gloves, or choose not to. More important, regardless if we do choose to or not, is how we conduct ourselves with other people. You may find that it has shown people's true colors, or their lack of respect for anyone's opinion but their own. It has only given the authoritarian an excuse to be more draconian and harsh (using someone else obscure mode of thought), even though it has brought out the courage in some. It has shown who the true leaders are in a time of great need.
Let’s not forget the story of Foxhole Norman and Ronald Spiers at the battle of Foy. Let’s not forget that courage and honor are still real things; something the people who hide behind authoritarian ideals do not possess. Beware of those people.
COYOTE GUNNYON
Toppenish