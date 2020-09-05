To the editor — Regarding my Aug. 14 letter that you headlined “Students might not get privacy at home,” let me offer some alternative titles that are more to the point: “Teacher crosses line from education into indoctrination.” “Teacher admits to intentionally undermining parental values.” “Teacher afraid of parental presence in class.” "Teacher practices psychotherapy in the classroom."
One of the silver linings from this governmental lockdown is that parents have been alerted to the social indoctrination being implemented in the classroom. And, just like an iceberg, when something becomes visible, we all know the portion that remains hidden is much larger. That teacher is backed by an educational system that has shifted from focusing on the 3 R's to social activism. Heed that teacher's words, parents, and figure out what you need to do to protect your children.
KARI HANNON
Yakima