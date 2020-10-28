To the editor — Few liberals can imagine a future scenario that they do not control, and propaganda is a historically reliable feature of the left. Its purpose is to change and even destroy thinking, one based on evidence and history to one of emotion and anticipated political power. Propaganda creates a vacuum filled by avarice and fear. A safe and equitable socialist utopia is promised, of this sort or that, but only failure results.
Effective propaganda drives people into competing camps and keeps them there, at least while they remain useful. Its main purpose is to create a double standard, a staple of the left. It's seductive, it works, and it is an instrument for both the politician and media.
Years ago, historian Paul Johnson noted in his book "Modern Times" that the greatest menace to the world over the previous century had been (and is) the rise of the professional politician. Another useful tool of propaganda is the simple act of omission of information and competing opinions. North Korea, a "mature" socialist state, has as an official organ, "The Propaganda and Agitation Department."
Propaganda, such as we experience today, causes Americans to swap absolute truth, something necessarily outside the person, for the lie.
