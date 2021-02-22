To the editor — If there are any changes to the VA benefits, it was from the budget of 2020 which is a Republican administration budget. The new budget presented by President Biden’s administration will not be released until March or April of this year and the new secretary of the VA was just sworn in on Feb. 9. If there were any benefits being taken away from any veterans for the last few months, it was due to the Republican administration’s 2020 budget, which was passed by the Republicans, not the Democrats.
The CHOICE program, which provides resources the VA needs to help veterans with outside access and quality care, was released in 2014 under the Obama administration.
As a veteran who has been in the VA system since 2000, I have only experienced increasing benefits from the Bush administration as well as the Obama administration. This last Republican administration inherited a slowly improving VA system that during the past four years has seen six VA secretaries come and go due to disagreements with their requests to increase veterans’ benefits. Hopefully VA benefits will improve, and not decline, with a new majority Democrat administration. Only time will tell.
DENNIS KELLY
Selah