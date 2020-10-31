To the editor — Yakima has lost neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery. Patients with neurosurgical trauma or cardiovascular emergencies will not survive the delay from being transferred to Seattle.
This came about due to 30 years of progressive cutbacks in Medicare payments, coupled with totally inadequate Medicaid payments -- both compounded because Yakima has had to care for a disproportionate number of Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured patients -- as compared to other cities our size, or to Seattle. Beyond that, Seattle’s University and Harborview hospital costs are partially subsidized by tax revenues. Yakima’s hospitals and surgeons have never been subsidized through local taxes.
To re-establish neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery for Central Washington patients, Yakima County must begin allocating a portion of its tax revenue to Memorial hospital -- enabling it to recruit neurosurgeons and cardiovascular surgeons. Because the recently closed Astria Regional hospital has a cardiac surgical suite -- and a local investment group is purchasing Astria Regional -- the suite could be leased to Memorial at less cost than building anew.
I would gladly support an increase in my property taxes if it meant restoring these vital services for Central Washington patients. Our county commissioners must begin consulting with Memorial hospital.
JACK LOVERN
Yakima