To the editor — Our public safety departments operate on bare-bones budgets that would starve a skeleton. So, on June 2 and 3, officers attempted to assist Tiffany Eubanks. The tragedy was compounded by protocols and a budget-hampered ambulance team. She became a debit on a Scrooge's chit. Randy Beehler nailed it (YHR, Sept. 12), "It comes down to funds, and things are tight, right now ... ."
Yep, the COVID economy has tightened some things. The "tight" part of things mysteriously persists, however, even when we are in the all-economic-cylinders-firing mode.
Public employees are hardworking, dedicated professionals performing duties at personal and financial risk and sacrifice. As thanks, we respond to and reward them as if they were the errant brother-in-law standing there again, hat in hand.
John Fogerty described this do-si-do, "...when the taxman comes to the door, Lord the house looks like a rummage sale, yeah."
We must unwring our weepy, trembly hands, fold those ghosty tables, round file the faux price tags, donate the smoke and mirrors to Goodwill, and open our actual checkbook. First, as a thank you to responders who tried to save Tiffany Eubanks with the limited tools and training you and I grudgingly doled out to them.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley