To the editor — The coronavirus is here in Yakima. Uncertain times are ahead. What is certain is how this disease is spread and what each of us can do protect ourselves, our friends, families and those we come in contact with.
The best treatment for coronavirus is prevention. Each of us can take simple steps to prevent the spread of this disease. Until widespread testing and tracking are in place, the concept of "social distancing" (staying 6 feet apart in public) and staying home from non-essential work offer the surest methods to prevent the spread of disease. Please hunker down. Put a pause on public life. Use social media and internet instead of in-person interactions.
The hospitals are preparing to meet your medical needs, but the most critical step is yours: Limit the spread of disease. Avoid contact with others. Stay clean. Stay strong.
JOHN TANNER
Emergency medicine physician, Yakima