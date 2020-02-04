To the editor — In reference to Jan. 29 Yakima Herald-Republic article by Tammy Ayer on Howard Snyder, it brings back many personal memories regarding Howie, as he was known by many of us. Newspaper space restriction does not allow me to describe the numerous memories we shared.
Starting in 1953 up to his unfortunate death on March 25, 2019, much of our relationship revolved around playing, coaching or watching high school basketball games, namely Marquette, Carroll, La Salle, Naches, Highland or state tournaments at the SunDome.
The very generous $700,000 gift will allow Catholic schools to continue providing an excellent education to their students at a variety of levels. The bequest by this quiet, friendly, multi-talented, caring and devoted Christian speaks volumes regarding the type of individual he was. As president of La Salle Tim McGree said, “His gift allows him to continue his support from heaven.” Well done, Howie!
DOUG MAC NEIL
Naches