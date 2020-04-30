To the editor — Our communities need us. In the middle of the ever-changing environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Comprehensive Healthcare continues to strive to meet the needs of our clients and our community partners.
Mental health does not discriminate, although it is often discriminated against. Social and economic disparities among individuals with mental health disorders are great. This pandemic has stressed our health care system nationally and has shown us where our weaknesses lie. Access to quality health care is critical, and the emotional stresses and strains we are all experiencing demonstrate how vitally important behavioral health care is at this time. Behavioral health care providers are recognized as essential workers. This means that any interruption or termination of our service could present a clear and present danger to the health and safety individuals in our communities.
Due to this public health emergency, and the accompanying social isolation measures, individuals may experience heightened depression, anxiety and loss. Access to trained and compassionate mental health professionals is critical for the health of our communities.
Untreated behavioral health disorders can often lead to physical health complications. Right now, this could mean an increased susceptibility to the coronavirus itself, requiring access to already limited medical resources. Mental health conditions and untreated substance use disorders can result in behavioral health crises, which often require emergency room visits. Our staff is doing everything they can to meet the behavioral health care needs of individuals in the communities we serve to prevent additional pressures from being placed on busy emergency departments so hospitals have the space and supplies they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Our mission, “to provide innovative, integrated healthcare," guides any and all decisions we make. We are digging deep and finding creative ways to continue to provide behavioral health care for our clients. We are maximizing the use of telehealth, redeploying staff to ensure patients are receiving support in their homes and contacting all clients multiple times a week to confirm that they are safe and that their needs are being met. Since 1970, through every economic crisis and national disaster, Comprehensive Healthcare has served the Greater Columbia Region and surrounding communities through the provision of quality behavioral health services, and we will continue to do so in 2020.
Our employees have been remarkable. While many organizations have had to limit their services or shut down altogether, we have asked our staff to work hard — both from home and in our facilities — lean in, be flexible, and find new ways to provide care. Their work environments have been altered and disrupted by this outbreak, and they have had to set aside their personal stress to ensure our community’s behavioral health needs are being attended to. Please honor them by remembering that mental health and substance use disorder services are essential to the health of our communities. Behavioral health care is health care.
DR. JODI DALY
President, Comprehensive Healthcare, Yakima