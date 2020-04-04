To the editor — Likely 100% of us will interact with a nurse in the next few weeks. If you are concerned that you are sick with coronavirus, call your health care provider. It is likely that the person you talk with is a nurse. If you must go to a hospital, the person who will spend the most time with you is a nurse. Their job is to teach you, to advocate for you, to directly administer your care and will do that with compassion for you and your family.
If you are unfortunate enough to be very sick with COVID-19, nurses will surround you. If you die, you will not be surrounded by family and friends. You will have a nurse at your side.
Help that nurse stay safe by not getting sick. Stay away from other people. Call your health care provider or the nurse line on your insurance card if you are sick. Stay away from the clinic, urgent care or the ER unless you very sick or are directed by a nurse to go there. Every person working in health care has a vital role, but nurses are on the front line. Be thankful for their work and sacrifice.
ROY SIMMS, MD
Yakima