To the editor — I want to say thank you to Denise Dillbenbeck (Yakima Symphony Orchestra concertmaster) and also to say how much I appreciated and enjoyed the delightful, informative article she wrote for Thursday's SCENE section. She made us understand Beethoven and his love for Josephine a bit more.
After I read the article, my son played (from his cellphone connected to my stereo) the music Dillenbeck mentioned: Beethoven’s piano sonata in E flat major, Op. 31, No. 3; Andante Favorj; and An die Hoffnung. Beautiful! This article was well written and excellent reading.
I moved to Yakima from L.A. and am so impressed with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. It is an outstanding orchestra and one in which a city can be very proud.
MARILYN ROEBUCK
Yakima