To the editor — My personal experience is that as a young child I thought our world would be colorblind by now. I will be the first to tell you that I had great parents who I thought were dull. They enforced a code of ethics including a U-turn on a highway to march an 8-year-old back to Safeway to apologize for not reporting my friend who was shoplifting to the manager. Geez, that guy was big.
And I never understood what the minorities have had to endure, because you can't understand blindness or deafness until you are. I was asked by my mother at about age 11 to ask Richard Washington if I could use his phone to track down my sister.
I rang the doorbell, and Richard Jr. answered the door, I made my request, was invited in and they were sitting at dinner. I apologized for interrupting dinner, and that I just needed to use the phone to find my sister.
The booming voice of Richard Washington had me standing on one foot, afraid to complete my step and his words today 51 years later have not diminished his rage as he declared, "I am sick and tired of the white man, coming into the black man's house like he owned it," and he went on. I tried to process how a kind and joyful man like Mr. Washington was saying this to me. When he finished, I apologized, asked to be forgiven for thinking a request to his son at the door was the same as asking him, and I turned to leave. Mr. Washington said to go ahead and use the phone.
When I got out to the car and explained why I took so long, my mom said "Oh dear." I asked why Mr. Washington was so angry. Before I was born, the good people of Walla Walla had welcomed Mr. and Mrs. Washington to the neighborhood by putting burning crosses in their yard. Now I cannot undo that, but Richard and Lula Belle Washington endured it, surmounted it, and launched their children higher. I may be able to understand what happened, but I will never be able to feel it the way Richard Washington did. Please work at being neighborly to one another.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima