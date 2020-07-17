To the editor — BLM is a symbol to peaceful demonstrators. The head of one BLM organization said if they don’t give us what we want, we will burn down the system and replace it.
Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, New York, Chicago etc. are sanctuary cities, run by Democrat mayors and governors. They tell officers to stand down and allow their towns to be burned and torn town. Did absolutely nothing. We need to back our police and hold the heads of the departments accountable for the bad behavior of the bad officers. We need to know what we believe and what our rights are.
Be courageous enough to speak up. If we don’t, there will be a day we will lose our freedoms. This is how it starts; erase our history, take our guns, tell us what to think, get rid of names and words they don’t like. Don’t say "Oh, that will never happen"; it is happening. If we don’t have law and order, we will be in a permanent lockdown. Complacency is far more dangerous then outrage.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima