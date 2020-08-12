To the editor — Yakima has been labeled a high-risk COVID area by the governor with many questions for reopening schools and businesses. The following are based on the Aug. 3, 2020, Yakima Health District webpage.
All assume that you are confirmed of having COVID-19 in Yakima County.
If your age is 0-19, then you have a 98.97% chance of not being hospitalized, and a 100% chance of not dying.
If your age is 20--39, then you have a 97.32% chance of not being hospitalized, and a 99.90% chance of not dying.
If your age is 40-59, then you have a 92.62% chance of not being hospitalized, and a 99.15% chance of not dying.
If your age is 60-79, then you have a 79.78% chance of not being hospitalized, and a 93.69% chance of not dying.
If your age is 80+, then you have a 74.61% chance of not being hospitalized, and a 75.13% chance of not dying.
Yakima County is 250,000+; and only 4.01% of us have been confirmed to have COVID; and only 0.28% of us have been hospitalized with COVID; and only 0.08% of us have died with COVID.
We should be cognizant of this disease, but I hope that some of these numbers may help you recognizing your personal level of tolerance for the risk.
I am not a medical professional, but I did teach mathematics in high school and college for 30 years.
RICHARD CARMODY
Yakima