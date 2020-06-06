To the editor — Black Panther, Cat Woman, Wolverine, Captain America, Hawkgirl, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Raven, The Lone Ranger, Batman, Jesus. All of those superheroes really grooved on their face coverings. Well, not Jesus, but he would have if it had been a thing back then. Because wearing a mask in these times means you're a superhero. It means you care about yourself, your family, your neighbors, your community.
Wearing a mask isn't a violation of your civil or constitutional rights. It's just good common sense like your mommy and daddy tried to drum into your thick skull.
Yakima has the dubious distinction of being the community with the worst COVID-19 infection rate on the entire West Coast. If you want businesses to open up again, you need to do the work first. Really, people. Get off your selfish pity-party.
Be a superhero. Don a mask. Do the work. Let's get done with this thing.
PATRICK GRAHAM
Yakima