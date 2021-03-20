To the editor — In his March 15 letter, Walt Wegener expresses understandable concerns about uncertainty around current alternative energy sources, citing cost, and recent events in Texas. Reporting from Texas after the disastrous storm indicated that despite 90% of the Texas grid running on fossil fuels, those power plants failed from a lack of winterization. Never having had to winterize reveals the singular nature of our current climate dilemma -- that it’s happening spectacularly fast.
I found Bill Gates’ new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster," enlightening and necessary reading, a basic primer of sorts for the next few decades. A highly readable overview, our energy needs, and their particular considerations are laid out; existing technologies enumerated; and suggestions offered for what we yet need to develop. He argues carbon capture will be a necessary part the equation, as will nuclear. Cheaper, safer nuclear alternatives are being developed. We’ll need extensive innovation. Governments will have to work together. It won’t be easy. Meanwhile, it’s going to keep getting hotter.
Please read this eye-opening book. The task is daunting, the possibilities fascinating; but there is hope.
JOY McKINNEY
Selah