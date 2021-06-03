To the editor — To the South Central Athletic Conference regarding banning the Connell postseason basketball games.
Job well done.
Society cannot tolerate racism and your punishment is very justified. We cannot tolerate basketball players making racist remarks toward their opponents during a game. It is a terrible example.
Wait, it wasn't the basketball players, it was a group of jerks in the stands, and you are punishing the innocent players? What am I missing here?
Talk about setting a poor example, you have taken the cake. I assume you believe you are punishing the entire program headed by the athletic director. Well, you aren't punishing the program at all. The athletic director will still keep his job, keep his salary and his retirement benefits. He can keep going on for many years without any consequences.
The basketball players will have nothing but a miserable memory of this season due to you punishing the innocent players. Sports are such a wonderful experience for high school kids that they only get a short time to enjoy.
DAN GRIFFITH
Yakima