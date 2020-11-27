To the editor — Yes, folks, there is such a thing as science. It’s based on proof, facts, and thereby truths -- three concepts the Trump administration, sadly, was and is unfamiliar with. Science has improved our lives over the centuries in too many ways to mention here.
And no, the COVID-19 virus does not care what time of day it is, or what time of year. It does not care about American politics. It only seeks a host so that it may spread. As long as we make ourselves available to it prior to any widespread vaccine solution, it will kill more of us. Mask up. Socially distance. Wash your hands. We all observe stop signs for the public good, don't we? It's not political. It's basic safety. And temporary.
DAVID HAUN
Naches