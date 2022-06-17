To the editor — My family just finished the baseball games my great-grandsons played in this spring. This was at the park in Selah, but I'm sure there were games all over the county.

We owe a debt of gratitude to all the adults who volunteered to help with these games. And to the businesses and people who donate financially to make these games available. Being involved in group sports is a great choice for kids with time and energy to spare.

If it were not for these volunteers who give so much of their time and energy, these games would not take place, so thank you for your dedication to our youth.

J.J. BUTLER

Yakima