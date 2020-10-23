To the editor — The fact that there are still people in this country who feel some citizens are worthy of basic health care while others are not remains one of the biggest tragedies of modern America. And now with Coney Barrett all but confirmed, those who will keep their health care and those who will lose it suddenly becomes very real.
But making this choice because she's a woman, as some kind of consolation prize, has got to be the most horrifying; an empty gesture, patronizing women everywhere.
Bottom line, Coney Barrett's three-year judicial experience is weak and undeserving of a seat on the highest court regardless of gender or political leaning. However, to act indignant during the hearings, as she did, pushing back against the suggestion she's only a pawn in a political game, tells me at the very least she's paying attention and knows exactly why she's there.
But I do hope, as more challenges to the ACA are put forth in the coming months, she will hold true as the self-proclaimed champion of families, and not allow thousands of Americans to lose their health care during a pandemic.
LISA HARMON
Yakima