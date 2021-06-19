To the editor — Regarding Candidates for the Yakima Health District Health Officer Position:
I am very excited that two highly qualified physicians have stepped up to the plate to help our community. Both Sarah Cate, MD, MPH, and Neil Barg, MD, already have the skills and knowledge to competently serve on Day 1. Yakima is fortunate to have two candidates with extensive experience in medicine, primary care, public health and infectious disease which equip each of them for carrying out the duties of the health officer position.
I have worked with both in caring for patients and in collaborating across Yakima health care agencies for community-based programming and teaching. I trust that they will put the community first in providing our leaders with evidence-based, up-to-date information for decision-making regarding the health and well-being of our community.
I encourage everyone to contact the members of the Board of Health and advocate for one of these physicians for this position.
DEBRA A. GOULD MD, MPH
Yakima