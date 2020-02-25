To the editor — I’d like to provide a clarification to YHR readers in regards to the City Council putting a levy lid lift on November’s ballot after the public resoundingly voted against this on the February ballot.
I will not vote for that and am not in support of that.
Kay Funk said the city did a poor job of “educating and informing“ the public about why they should vote for the levy lid lift. I did in fact say in response to that tone-deaf statement: “I don’t know if we can educate or inform them enough.”
What I mean is no amount of “educating or informing” is going to convince Yakima voters to raise their own taxes after just refusing to do that very thing by a wide margin.
I hear you loud and clear. You want the council to keep cutting the budget if we can’t make it work with current revenues. I will work with my peers to balance the budget and continue cutting the budget if necessary.
I’ve worked very hard to restore our reserves and we cannot negate that work. I will vote to cut costs and services; the voters have given us clear direction.
BRAD HILL
Yakima