To the editor — The coronavirus has brought several letters recently saying that the county Health Board should be led by health professionals, not politicians. Perhaps their writers don't realize that state law requires a majority of the board to be elected officials (see RCW 70.46.31).
Health professionals should surely have a voice on the board -- and they do. Two of the seven current members are physicians, and one is applying for the job as county Health Officer. But to suggest that a health background is necessary to handle the virus overlooks a key fact: It's not just a health problem, it's a social, economic, and, yes, political one.
Health professionals, I believe, are no better equipped to deal with all of this than anyone else. That requires a board with broad experience and many perspectives, like we have now. Indeed, as a public agency, we citizens should expect it.
Teachers don't control school boards and doctors don't control hospital boards, though some think they should. Critical as they are to fighting the pandemic, health professionals should not control the county Health Board.
CORWIN P. KING
Ellensburg