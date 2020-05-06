To the editor — I am extremely impressed with the work of District 1 Commissioner Vicki Baker since her appointment to the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
Baker’s leadership during this time of COVID-19 crisis and her advocacy on behalf of small businesses in Yakima County has been exemplary. I appreciate her commitment to developing and advancing sensible plans to reopen local businesses while ensuring safety and support for unsheltered and vulnerable individuals in our community.
Baker’s calm and measured approach to tackling challenges never before imagined has included fostering close collaboration with elected officials during this crisis: She has not singlehandedly decided to engage in a battle of wills with the governor; rather, she has fostered the approach of skillful, reasoned advocacy and coalition building, demonstrating why she is the right person for the job.
Vicki Baker is an excellent community organizer and team builder. She should be retained, and I encourage you to vote for her so that she may continue to do great things for Yakima County.
ROBINETTE BACON
Yakima