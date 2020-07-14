To the editor — Vicki Baker has worked very hard to learn the various aspects of the Yakima County commissioner’s office. It is no small job to get up to speed in that position, and reports are she is doing a great job.
Amanda McKinney is a qualified, eager and willing candidate, and under different circumstances I would happily support her candidacy. But in this race, I cannot.
Intraparty challenges are usually because of philosophical differences or poor performance by the officeholder. I have spent time with both of them, and I don’t see much for them to disagree on. And I have heard nothing but praise for Baker's performance.
It would be unfortunate, in my opinion, to sacrifice the knowledge and experience Baker has garnered in her first year. I will cast my vote for Vicki Baker.
RAND ELLIOTT
Moxee