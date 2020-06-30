To the editor — I support Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner. We met as recently appointed members of the Yakima County Board of Equalization. After training by the state Department of Revenue, we have participated in numerous hearings where property owners are challenging the county assessor's determination of value. We have dealt with property cumulatively worth millions of dollars.
Baker has impressed me with her diligence and thoroughness, during both training and in hearings. She is prepared, listens hard, and asks questions when she thinks she may not understand something.
As a retired country lawyer who dabbled in land use, preparation and listening hard are critical attributes. She has them. I encourage you to vote for her.
PHIL LAMB
Yakima