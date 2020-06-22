To the editor — Retain Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker, a person of outstanding integrity, generosity, and energy.
Since her appointment, Baker has been taking the lead on COVID-19 matters and working hard to balance public safety and reopening our economy to save small business. As the owner of two small businesses, I value her firsthand knowledge of our challenges. She has lobbied, testified and served on legislative committees and has been active with the NFIB Leadership Council.
With agriculture accounting for a huge portion of the Yakima County economy, Baker understood the importance of knowing how county government impacts all facets of local agriculture. Before her appointment, she attend the July VSP meeting where every branch of our Valley’s agriculture was represented. This meeting was a clear example of commissioners and staff not understanding the matters facing Valley agriculture. We need leadership that understands the importance of making educated decisions.
As a North Yakima Conservation District supervisor and WACD area director, I understand the importance of the VSP partnership. Baker also focused on visiting with those knowledgeable in water issues, getting up to speed on law, precedent, and concerns involving water use needs effecting Yakima County.
Keep Baker working for us!
CINDY REED
Yakima