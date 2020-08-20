To the editor — I was a disaffected voter, especially during the COVID-19 shutdown, until I met Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker. She’s a dedicated and passionate advocate for the Yakima Valley, an asset and a voice for all of us.
I watched her hard work turn into a positive outcome for wineries that were frustrated after months of being shut down. With more than half the tourism season over, and a brief allowance to open, followed by another shutdown nine days later, frustration was at an all-time high. Vicki was right there to listen and do the hard work required to shape a path for progress. Vicki’s advocacy with health officials, Wine Yakima Valley and winery owners, along with her ability to build coalitions, resulted in a rapid turnaround. Wineries were granted the ability to offer outdoor tastings, this time on solid ground.
Vicki gets results by utilizing direct and effective communication. With never-ending dedication and drive, passion for people as a whole, years of community involvement, and a willingness to work 24/7 (often working 12-plus hour days as commissioner), she has proven herself a champion for the Yakima Valley and an asset we need to keep.
JEANENE SUTTON
Yakima