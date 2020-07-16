To the editor — As a former elected official who served as Yakima County commissioner for eight years, I am glad to support Vicki Baker for the same position. She has done an excellent job during her first year in office.
Baker deserves special recognition for her hard work in leading our county's effort to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike many elected officials, commissioners not only set policy, but they manage the day-to-day operations of the county. Baker's extensive business background has prepared her well for that part of the job.
Please join me in supporting Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner.
KEVIN BOUCHEY
Toppenish