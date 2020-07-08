To the editor — I would urge all county residents to vote for Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner. She is a conservative business owner who knows what it means to have to balance a budget and meet a payroll. She has been in the middle of the COVID-19 fight with the health district and the governor to allow businesses to re-open along with our Mayor Patricia Byers before our county’s economy is gone forever.
Baker is fighting for each and every “Small Business to stay in Business” in Yakima County. She was instrumental in pushing through this CARES Act giving small businesses the opportunity to apply for a $10,000 grant to help pay rent and utilities through these tough times.
Baker is working almost every hour of every day to make sure that Yakima County makes it through to the other side of this crisis. We must support her continued efforts by voting to retain her.
KAREN LEE
Yakima