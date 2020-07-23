To the editor — I fully endorse Vicki Baker to retain the office of Yakima County commissioner. Baker has just begun to break through barriers that have had Yakima locked in for many years. She has already formed bonds and friendships that will have only positive results.
I have known Baker and her family for about 20 years. She has always been one to dig into a problem and get it resolved. She is an outstanding friend. Her work ethic is phenomenal. She and her husband own their own business and their employees are happy.
Listening is just one of the great skills Baker has. She doesn’t just listen; she actually hears what you are saying. her background in business and her faith, I am certain that Baker is the best person for the position of county commissioner. Join me in voting for Vicki Baker.
SUSAN WHITMAN
Yakima